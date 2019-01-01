1 to 2 of 2
Uppermill Band
Posted: 7-Dec-2019
Required:
UPPERMILL - NATIONAL 3rd SECTION CHAMPIONS ( 2nd Section 2020) are looking to recruit a CORNET & HORN Player to further strengthen our team. If you are looking for a change or moving to the area to study UPPERMILL BAND NEEDS YOU!!
Contact:
MD Dean Redfern brings experience and enthusiasm to the Band. Rehearsals are both enjoyable and progressive, held on Mon & Wed at 7-45pm in our own Bandroom beside Saddleworth CBT Club OL3 7HY Interested? . Please contact Dean Redfern 07711 227625
