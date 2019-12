Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Frampton on Severn Silver Band

Posted: 11-Dec-2019

Required:

We are a friendly non-contesting band in Gloucestershire looking for players, in particular cornets, euphonium and Eb bass, but all are welcome. We play at local events and bandstand jobs, and practice on Tuesday evenings just off J13 of the M5.



Contact:

Email: or message us on Facebook: https:/­­­­­­­­­­­­/­­­­­­­­­­­­www.facebook.com/­­­­­­­­­­­­framptonband/