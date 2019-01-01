1 to 4 of 4
Crofton Silver Band
Posted: 16-Dec-2019
Required:
Crofton Silver Band have a vacancy for a CORNET to complete their line up ahead of their promotion into the championship section for 2020. Position is negotiable (including principal), so if your looking for a new challenge or fancy a change get in touch.
Contact:
The band are looking forward to new and exciting projects next year along with our promotion. Apply in confidence by email at or contact our Musical Director Dean Jones on 07505 107861 or
