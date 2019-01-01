Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 4 of 4 First

Previous

Next

Last

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 16-Dec-2019

Required:

Crofton Silver Band have a vacancy for a CORNET to complete their line up ahead of their promotion into the championship section for 2020. Position is negotiable (including principal), so if your looking for a new challenge or fancy a change get in touch.



Contact:

The band are looking forward to new and exciting projects next year along with our promotion. Apply in confidence by email at or contact our Musical Director Dean Jones on 07505 107861 or

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 2-Dec-2019

Required:

Crofton Silver Band have a vacancy for a CORNET to complete their line up ahead of their promotion into the championship section for 2020. Position is negotiable, so if your looking for a new challenge or fancy a change get in touch.



Contact:

The band are looking forward to new and exciting projects next year along with our promotion. Apply in confidence by email at or contact our Musical Director Dean Jones on 07505 107861 or

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 30-Nov-2019

Required:

Crofton Silver Band have a vacancy for a CORNET to complete their line up ahead of their promotion into the championship section for 2020. Position is negotiable, so if your looking for a new challenge or fancy a change get in touch.



Contact:

The band are looking forward to new and exciting projects next year along with our promotion. Apply in confidence by email at or contact our Musical Director Dean Jones on 07505 107861 or

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 25-Nov-2019

Required:

Crofton Silver Band have a vacancy for a CORNET to complete their line up ahead of their promotion into the championship section for 2020. Position is negotiable, so if your looking for a new challenge or fancy a change get in touch.



Contact:

The band are looking forward to new and exciting projects next year along with our promotion. Apply in confidence by email at or contact our Musical Director Dean Jones on 07505 107861 or