Positions Vacant

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY
Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA
Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL
Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3
Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA
November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.
November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.
November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests
BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger