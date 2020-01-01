Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chadderton Band

Posted: 17-Nov-2020

Required:

Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.



Contact:

Rehearsal: Mon 7.45 pm 9.30 pm

St Barnabas Church Hall, Arundel St. Clarkesfield Oldham OL4 1NL

Contact: Lee Stevenson 07512032818 for any details and for when the next rehearsal will commence. Keep safe and Thank you.



