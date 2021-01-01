Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Newstead Brass

Posted: 18-Jan-2021

Required:

Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.



Contact:

Rehearsals in Kirkby in Ashfield near M1 J27 and J28.

Please contact chair, Carrie, on 07803 623113 or Secretary, Mike, on 07914 529936 to express your interest and be kept up to date in our plans to resume rehearsals in coming months.

Newstead Brass

Posted: 18-Jan-2021

Required:

Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL TROMBONE to lead the section when rehearsals resume and to the section 1 national finals in September (should they go ahead) and beyond. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.



Contact:

Rehearsals in Kirkby in Ashfield near M1 J27 and J28.

Please contact chair, Carrie, on 07803 623113 or Secretary, Mike, on 07914 529936 to express your interest and be kept up to date in our plans to resume rehearsals in coming months.