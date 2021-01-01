                 

Chadderton Band

Posted: 9-Feb-2021

Required:
Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Contact:
Rehearsal: Mon 7.45 pm ââ‚¬" 9.30 pm
St Barnabas Church Hall, Arundel St, Clarksfield, Oldham OL4 1NL
Contact: Lee Stevenson ââ‚¬" 07512032818 for any details and when rehearsals are to commence again. Thank you and take care.

  Map to bandroom   Chadderton Band

