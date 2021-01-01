                 

*
Positions Vacant

Milton Keynes Brass

Posted: 20-Mar-2021

Required:
Applications are invited for a PERCUSSION player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.

Contact:
Please contact Tracy Brown on 07985 586815 or
Visit our website www.miltonkeynesbrass.com

  Map to bandroom   Milton Keynes Brass

What's on

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

March 22 • Avonbank (Section 2) needs an Eb Bass and front row cornet to join our friendly outfit! We are all looking forward to our first Covid secure rehearsal in mid May, all being well! Why not come and meet us? You'd be very welcome!

Pro Cards

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

