Milton Keynes Brass

Posted: 20-Mar-2021

Required:

Applications are invited for a PERCUSSION player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.



Contact:

Please contact Tracy Brown on 07985 586815 or

Visit our website www.miltonkeynesbrass.com



Milton Keynes Brass

Posted: 20-Mar-2021

Required:

Applications are invited for a EEb Bass player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.



Contact:

Please contact Tracy Brown on 07985 586815 or

Visit our website www.miltonkeynesbrass.com

Milton Keynes Brass

Posted: 20-Mar-2021

Required:

Applications are invited for a BARITONE player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.



Contact:

Please contact Tracy Brown on 07985 586815 or

Visit our website www.miltonkeynesbrass.com