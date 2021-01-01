                 

Lindley Band

Posted: 26-Mar-2021

Required:
SOLO CORNET required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements

Contact:
Please email in confidence Paul Harrison

Or telephone for further information 07958 227529

www.thelindleyband.net

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band

Lindley Band

Posted: 26-Mar-2021

Required:
2nd HORN required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements

Contact:
Please email in confidence Paul Harrison —

Or telephone for further information — 07958 227529

www.thelindleyband.net

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band
