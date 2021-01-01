1 to 1 of 1
The Marple Band
Posted: 28-Mar-2021
Required:
If you are thinking of a change of scenery and would like to play for a 1st Section band in the NW area, then the Marple Band maybe the band for you. We are a friendly and sociable band and have vacancies for Bass and Cornet players. Positions negotiable
Contact:
Contact us via Facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We normally rehearse at our own bandroom in Marple on a Wednesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.