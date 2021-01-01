Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 2-Apr-2021

Required:

Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Cornets (position negiotable) to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.



Contact:

The band has a mixture of concerts and contests throughout the year and enjoy an active social side as well. To apply, please contact Ian (Band Manager) on 07553 849338 in confidence.

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 2-Apr-2021

Required:

Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a 2nd Trombone to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.



Contact:

The band has a mixture of concerts and contests throughout the year and enjoy an active social side as well. To apply, please contact Ian (Band Manager) on 07553 849338 in confidence.

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 2-Apr-2021

Required:

Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Bb Bass to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.



Contact:

The band has a mixture of concerts and contests throughout the year and enjoy an active social side as well. To apply, please contact Ian (Band Manager) on 07553 849338 in confidence.

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 2-Apr-2021

Required:

Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Soprano Cornet to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.



Contact:

The band has a mixture of concerts and contests throughout the year and enjoy an active social side as well. To apply, please contact Ian (Band Manager) on 07553 849338 in confidence.