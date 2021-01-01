                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 2-Apr-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Cornets (position negiotable) to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Contact:
The band has a mixture of concerts and contests throughout the year and enjoy an active social side as well. To apply, please contact Ian (Band Manager) on 07553 849338 in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 2-Apr-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a 2nd Trombone to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Contact:
The band has a mixture of concerts and contests throughout the year and enjoy an active social side as well. To apply, please contact Ian (Band Manager) on 07553 849338 in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 2-Apr-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Bb Bass to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Contact:
The band has a mixture of concerts and contests throughout the year and enjoy an active social side as well. To apply, please contact Ian (Band Manager) on 07553 849338 in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 2-Apr-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Soprano Cornet to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Contact:
The band has a mixture of concerts and contests throughout the year and enjoy an active social side as well. To apply, please contact Ian (Band Manager) on 07553 849338 in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass
view all events »

What's on

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Cornets (position negiotable) to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a 2nd Trombone to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Bb Bass to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top