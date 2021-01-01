                 

Essex Police Band

Posted: 12-Apr-2021

Required:
Percussionist required. Preferably with experience playing in Brass Band, Wind Band or Orchestra. We do not contest but play to a good standard and play a variety of contempory and historical music.

Contact:
Please contact Mark Harvey (Band Chairman) or 07789117804.
Please supply CV and availability to attend practice on a wednesday night.

  Essex Police Band

Essex Police Band

Posted: 12-Apr-2021

Required:
Musical Director required. We are a friendly band, based in Chelmsford Essex with a core of competent players and perform at a variety of events across Essex and in surrounding areas. We rehearse every Wednesday evening at Police HQ Chelmsford

Contact:
Please contact Mark Harvey (Band Chairman) or 07789117804.
Please supply CV and availability to attend interview and practice.

  Essex Police Band
