Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Essex Police Band

Posted: 12-Apr-2021

Required:

Percussionist required. Preferably with experience playing in Brass Band, Wind Band or Orchestra. We do not contest but play to a good standard and play a variety of contempory and historical music.



Contact:

Please contact Mark Harvey (Band Chairman) or 07789117804.

Please supply CV and availability to attend practice on a wednesday night.



Essex Police Band

Posted: 12-Apr-2021

Required:

Musical Director required. We are a friendly band, based in Chelmsford Essex with a core of competent players and perform at a variety of events across Essex and in surrounding areas. We rehearse every Wednesday evening at Police HQ Chelmsford



Contact:

Please contact Mark Harvey (Band Chairman) or 07789117804.

Please supply CV and availability to attend interview and practice.