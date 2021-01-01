                 

*
Positions Vacant

Lindley Band

Posted: 12-Apr-2021

Required:
2nd BARITONE required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. Monday and Wednesday 8 to 10 pm. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagement

Contact:
Please email in confidence Paul Harrison

Or telephone for further information 07958 227529

www.thelindleyband.net

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band

Lindley Band

Posted: 26-Mar-2021

Required:
SOLO CORNET required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements

Contact:
Please email in confidence Paul Harrison

Or telephone for further information 07958 227529

www.thelindleyband.net

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band

Lindley Band

Posted: 26-Mar-2021

Required:
2nd HORN required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements

Contact:
Please email in confidence Paul Harrison —

Or telephone for further information — 07958 227529

www.thelindleyband.net

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band
What's on

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies

Garforth Brass

April 12 • Garforth Brass is looking forward to resuming playing when permitted in May/June time and is looking to recruit cornet players to complete our line up. Rehearsals are at Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth, LS25 1NW Sunday evening 6.15-7.45pm

Lindley Band

April 12 • 2nd BARITONE required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. Monday and Wednesday 8 to 10 pm. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagement

Essex Police Band

April 12 • Percussionist required. Preferably with experience playing in Brass Band, Wind Band or Orchestra. We do not contest but play to a good standard and play a variety of contempory and historical music.

Pro Cards

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

