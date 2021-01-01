1 to 3 of 3
Lindley Band
Posted: 12-Apr-2021
Required:
2nd BARITONE required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. Monday and Wednesday 8 to 10 pm. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagement
Contact:
Please email in confidence Paul Harrison
Or telephone for further information 07958 227529Map to bandroom Lindley Band
Lindley Band
Posted: 26-Mar-2021
Required:
SOLO CORNET required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements
Contact:
Please email in confidence Paul Harrison
Or telephone for further information 07958 227529Map to bandroom Lindley Band
Lindley Band
Posted: 26-Mar-2021
Required:
2nd HORN required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements
Contact:
Please email in confidence Paul Harrison —
Or telephone for further information — 07958 227529Map to bandroom Lindley Band