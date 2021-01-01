Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Garforth Brass

Posted: 12-Apr-2021

Required:

Garforth Brass is looking forward to resuming playing when permitted in May/June time and is looking to recruit cornet players to complete our line up. Rehearsals are at Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth, LS25 1NW Sunday evening 6.15-7.45pm



Contact:

We have 2 front row positions available — please ring our MD John Thompson on 07766 880302 to discuss further. We have just been promoted to the 3rd Section of the Yorkshire Area and are excited about getting back in action again! We are near Leeds/M1/A1