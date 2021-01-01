                 

Positions Vacant

Garforth Brass

Posted: 12-Apr-2021

Required:
Garforth Brass is looking forward to resuming playing when permitted in May/June time and is looking to recruit cornet players to complete our line up. Rehearsals are at Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth, LS25 1NW Sunday evening 6.15-7.45pm

Contact:
We have 2 front row positions available — please ring our MD John Thompson on 07766 880302 to discuss further. We have just been promoted to the 3rd Section of the Yorkshire Area and are excited about getting back in action again! We are near Leeds/M1/A1

  Map to bandroom   Garforth Brass
