Lindley Band

Posted: 26-Apr-2021

Required:
SOLO CORNET required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. Monday and Wednesday 8 to 10 pm. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements

Contact:
Please email in confidence Paul Harrison:-

Or telephone for further information 07958 227529

www.thelindleyband.net

  Lindley Band

Lindley Band

Posted: 12-Apr-2021

Required:
2nd BARITONE required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. Monday and Wednesday 8 to 10 pm. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagement

Contact:
Please email in confidence Paul Harrison

Or telephone for further information 07958 227529

www.thelindleyband.net

  Lindley Band
