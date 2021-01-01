Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

Lindley Band

Posted: 20-May-2021

Required:

SOLO CORNET required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team. Rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield, Monday and Wednesday 8 to 10 pm. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements



Contact:

Please email in confidence Paul Harrison:

Or telephone for further information 07958 227529

www.thelindleyband.net

Lindley Band

Posted: 20-May-2021

Required:

2nd BARITONE required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team. Rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield, Monday and Wednesday 8 to 10 pm. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements



Contact:

Please email in confidence Paul Harrison:

Or telephone for further information 07958 227529

www.thelindleyband.net

Lindley Band

Posted: 26-Apr-2021

Required:

SOLO CORNET required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. Monday and Wednesday 8 to 10 pm. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements



Contact:

Please email in confidence Paul Harrison:-

Or telephone for further information 07958 227529

www.thelindleyband.net