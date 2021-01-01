Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Garforth Brass

Posted: 26-May-2021

Required:

Garforth Brass is back rehearsing, albeit still socially distanced. So we may not physically have room for a few weeks, but we are recruiting cornet players and a second baritone to complete our line up. Ring our MD John on 07766 880302 for more details.



Contact:

Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth, Leeds, LS25 1NW is the place, 6.30pm Sunday is currently the time. A few concerts are in the diary as we begin to put Covid behind us and progress as a recently promoted 3rd Section Yorkshire Area band.