Garforth Brass
Posted: 26-May-2021
Required:
Garforth Brass is back rehearsing, albeit still socially distanced. So we may not physically have room for a few weeks, but we are recruiting cornet players and a second baritone to complete our line up. Ring our MD John on 07766 880302 for more details.
Contact:
Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth, Leeds, LS25 1NW is the place, 6.30pm Sunday is currently the time. A few concerts are in the diary as we begin to put Covid behind us and progress as a recently promoted 3rd Section Yorkshire Area band.