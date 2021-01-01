                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Garforth Brass

Posted: 26-May-2021

Required:
Garforth Brass is back rehearsing, albeit still socially distanced. So we may not physically have room for a few weeks, but we are recruiting cornet players and a second baritone to complete our line up. Ring our MD John on 07766 880302 for more details.

Contact:
Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth, Leeds, LS25 1NW is the place, 6.30pm Sunday is currently the time. A few concerts are in the diary as we begin to put Covid behind us and progress as a recently promoted 3rd Section Yorkshire Area band.

  Map to bandroom   Garforth Brass
view all events »

What's on

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Garforth Brass

May 26 • Garforth Brass is back rehearsing, albeit still socially distanced. So we may not physically have room for a few weeks, but we are recruiting cornet players and a second baritone to complete our line up. Ring our MD John on 07766 880302 for more details.

Shipston Town Band

May 26 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Chadderton Band

May 23 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top