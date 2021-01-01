                 

Loftho2000 Brass Band

Posted: 26-May-2021

Required:
To help take us to the 3rd section National Finals and beyond, Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band invite applications for the position of KIT/PERCUSSION

Contact:
Rehearsals take place on Thursday evening and Saturday morning at Outwood WMC, 62 Ledger Lane, Wakefield WF1 2NS, just 5 mins from Junc 41 of M1. call on 07876 800929

  Map to bandroom   Loftho2000 Brass Band

Loftho2000 Brass Band

Posted: 9-May-2021

Required:
To help take us to the 3rd section National Finals and beyond, Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band invite applications for the position of SOLO EUPHONIUM and SOLO TROMBONE. Rehearsals start back from Saturday 22nd May.

Contact:
Rehearsals take place on Thursday evening and Saturday morning at Outwood WMC, 62 Ledger Lane, Wakefield WF1 2NS, just 5 mins from Junc 41 of M1. Email or call on 07876 800929

  Map to bandroom   Loftho2000 Brass Band
What's on

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies

Loftho2000 Brass Band

May 26 • To help take us to the 3rd section National Finals and beyond, Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band invite applications for the position of KIT/PERCUSSION

City of Bristol Brass Band

May 26 • A first class CORNET player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary

City of Bristol Brass Band

May 26 • A FLUGEL player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary.

Pro Cards

David Barringer

BMus(Homs)
Conductor and Adjudicator

               

