Loftho2000 Brass Band

Posted: 26-May-2021

Required:

To help take us to the 3rd section National Finals and beyond, Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band invite applications for the position of KIT/PERCUSSION



Contact:

Rehearsals take place on Thursday evening and Saturday morning at Outwood WMC, 62 Ledger Lane, Wakefield WF1 2NS, just 5 mins from Junc 41 of M1. call on 07876 800929

Loftho2000 Brass Band

Posted: 9-May-2021

Required:

To help take us to the 3rd section National Finals and beyond, Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band invite applications for the position of SOLO EUPHONIUM and SOLO TROMBONE. Rehearsals start back from Saturday 22nd May.



Contact:

Rehearsals take place on Thursday evening and Saturday morning at Outwood WMC, 62 Ledger Lane, Wakefield WF1 2NS, just 5 mins from Junc 41 of M1. Email or call on 07876 800929