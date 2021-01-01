                 

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 29-May-2021

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band invite applications to join our cornet section (Positions Negotiable). Enthusiasm and dedication are the prerequisite and we are looking to strengthen with players who can demonstrate their commitment and confidence!

Contact:
If you want to join a friendly, forward thinking and enthusiastic band then don't hesitate to contact us! Some great initiatives are planned as soon as we are able after current restrictions.

Contact:
Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 6-May-2021

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the following positions. SOLO BARITONE, EB BASS. Players must be dedicated and enthusiastic team players. Great atmosphere and enjoyable rehearsals to look forward to!

Contact:
If you can make a difference and want to engage in some amazing initiatives planned for the year ahead, please apply in the first instance to our Musical Director.
Jason M Smith
07547707257

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
