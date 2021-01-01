1 to 5 of 5
Uppermill Band
Posted: 2-Jun-2021
Required:
UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section
Contact:
e are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced Bass player to join Team UPPERMILL at the National Finals and beyond. Enjoyable rehearsals are held Mon & Wed . INTERESTED? Please contact in strictest confidence
Uppermill Band
Posted: 1-Jun-2021
Required:
UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a Musical Director to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals
Contact:
We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced MD to challenge and develop the band musically In enjoyable rehearsals held Mon & Wed . Applications to be made by 21st June please to in strictest confidence .
