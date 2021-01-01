Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 5 of 5 First

Previous

Next

Last

Uppermill Band

Posted: 2-Jun-2021

Required:

UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section



Contact:

e are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced Bass player to join Team UPPERMILL at the National Finals and beyond. Enjoyable rehearsals are held Mon & Wed . INTERESTED? Please contact in strictest confidence

Uppermill Band

Posted: 2-Jun-2021

Required:

UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section



Contact:

We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced Bass player to join Team UPPERMILL at the National Finals and beyond. Enjoyable rehearsals are held Mon & Wed . INTERESTED? Please contact in strictest confidence

Uppermill Band

Posted: 1-Jun-2021

Required:

UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a Musical Director to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals



Contact:

We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced MD to challenge and develop the band musically In enjoyable rehearsals held Mon & Wed . Applications to be made by 21st June please to in strictest confidence .

Uppermill Band

Posted: 1-Jun-2021

Required:

UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a Musical Director to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals



Contact:

We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced MD to challenge and develop the band musically In enjoyable rehearsals held Mon & Wed . Applications to be made by 21st June please to in strictest confidence .

Uppermill Band

Posted: 18-May-2021

Required:

UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a Musical Director to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals



Contact:

We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced MD to challenge and develop the band musically In enjoyable rehearsals held Mon & Wed . Applications to be made by 21st June please to in strictest confidence .