Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 6-Jun-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a soprano cornet to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Contact:
Rehearsals are in Coalville on Mon and Thurs evenings within covid guidlines. Ibstock have a balanced calender of reheasrsals and contest throughout the year. For more information, or to join us, please contact Band Manager Ian on 07553 849338

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 6-Jun-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for cornet players (position negiotable) to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Contact:
Rehearsals are in Coalville on Mon and Thurs evenings within covid guidlines. Ibstock have a balanced calender of reheasrsals and contest throughout the year. For more information, or to join us, please contact Band Manager Ian on 07553 849338

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 6-Jun-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a trombone player (position negiotable) to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Contact:
Rehearsals are in Coalville on Mon and Thurs evenings within covid guidlines. Ibstock have a balanced calender of reheasrsals and contest throughout the year. For more information, or to join us, please contact Band Manager Ian on 07553 849338

