Positions Vacant

Uppermill Band

Posted: 10-Jun-2021

Required:
UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a MUSICAL DIRECTOR to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals

Contact:
We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced MD to challenge and develop the band musically In enjoyable rehearsals held Mon & Wed . Applications to be made by 21st June please to in strictest confidence .

Uppermill Band

Posted: 18-May-2021

Required:
UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a Musical Director to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals

Contact:
We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced MD to challenge and develop the band musically In enjoyable rehearsals held Mon & Wed . Applications to be made by 21st June please to in strictest confidence .

