Uppermill Band

Posted: 20-Jun-2021

Required:
UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a MUSICAL DIRECTOR to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals

Contact:
We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced MD to challenge and develop the band musically In enjoyable rehearsals held Mon & Wed . Applications to be made by 21st June please to in strictest confidence .

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 10-Jun-2021

Required:
UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section

Contact:
We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced Bass player to join Team UPPERMILL at the National Finals and beyond. Enjoyable rehearsals are held Mon & Wed . INTERESTED? Please contact in strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Quintet Aerata - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies

St Michael's Brass Band

June 21 • We are a friendly, non-contesting band playing for church and local community events. We are particularly looking for euphonium and trombone players. Join us on Thursdays from 8pm - 9:30pm at the Old Vic behind Church on Townley St. Middleton Mcr M24 1BT

Uppermill Band

June 20 • UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a MUSICAL DIRECTOR to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals

Shipston Town Band

June 20 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

