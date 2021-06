St Michael's Brass Band June 21 • We are a friendly, non-contesting band playing for church and local community events. We are particularly looking for euphonium and trombone players. Join us on Thursdays from 8pm - 9:30pm at the Old Vic behind Church on Townley St. Middleton Mcr M24 1BT

Uppermill Band June 20 • UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a MUSICAL DIRECTOR to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals

Shipston Town Band June 20 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

