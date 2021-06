Dobcross Silver Band June 22 • The Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. . . Applicants must demonstrate playing competence and as important, the ability to lead by example and promote positive culture in a hard working, progressive environment.

Otterbourne Brass June 22 • As Otterbourne Brass emerge from lockdown under new MD Mark Gibson, previously a principal cornet player with GUS, they have immediate vacancies for bass and trombone players. Other instruments may also apply.

Shipston Town Band June 22 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

