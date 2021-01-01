                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 7 of  7

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 23-Jun-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a Principle Cornet to to join their line up and lead the band as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Contact:
Ibstock have a balanced calendar of rehearsals and contest throughout the year and rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, fully covid compliant. For more information, or to join us, please contact Band Manager Ian on 07553 849338

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 23-Jun-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a Trombone player (position negotiable) to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Contact:
Ibstock have a balanced calendar of rehearsals and contest throughout the year and rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, fully covid compliant. For more information, or to join us, please contact Band Manager Ian on 07553 849338

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 23-Jun-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a soprano Cornet to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Contact:
Ibstock have a balanced calendar of rehearsals and contest throughout the year and rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, fully covid compliant. For more information, or to join us, please contact Band Manager Ian on 07553 849338

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 23-Jun-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for Cornet Players (position negiotable) to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Contact:
Ibstock have a balanced calendar of rehearsals and contest throughout the year and rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, fully covid compliant. For more information, or to join us, please contact Band Manager Ian on 07553 849338

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 6-Jun-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a soprano cornet to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Contact:
Rehearsals are in Coalville on Mon and Thurs evenings within covid guidlines. Ibstock have a balanced calender of reheasrsals and contest throughout the year. For more information, or to join us, please contact Band Manager Ian on 07553 849338

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 6-Jun-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for cornet players (position negiotable) to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Contact:
Rehearsals are in Coalville on Mon and Thurs evenings within covid guidlines. Ibstock have a balanced calender of reheasrsals and contest throughout the year. For more information, or to join us, please contact Band Manager Ian on 07553 849338

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 6-Jun-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a trombone player (position negiotable) to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Contact:
Rehearsals are in Coalville on Mon and Thurs evenings within covid guidlines. Ibstock have a balanced calender of reheasrsals and contest throughout the year. For more information, or to join us, please contact Band Manager Ian on 07553 849338

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Quintet Aerata - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Shipston Town Band

June 23 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 23 • Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a Principle Cornet to to join their line up and lead the band as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 23 • Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a Trombone player (position negotiable) to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top