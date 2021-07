Kippax Band July 1 • Kippax Band are looking to recruit a Flugel Horn or Cornet player, and due to relocation a Bass Trombone player. These positions will be available after our trip to Cheltenham to represent Yorkshire in the 3rd section finals.

DIGGLE BAND July 1 • Diggle Band. Have vacancies for Solo cornet players to join our friendly committed band. Rehearsals are Tuesday evening 7.45 at Diggle Band Club. We offer a sensible mixture of concerts and contests.

Lydney Band June 30 • LYDNEY TOWN BAND. . Required:. Vacancies exist for SOPRANO and EEb BASS to strengthen the team.. We are 3rd section (W of England) based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. . Rehearsal- Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales. and South Glos.

