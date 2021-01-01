Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 1-Jul-2021

Required:

Avonbank is seeking Solo Baritone and Eb bass players to join this lively Second Section band. With a full Summer and Autumn concert programme in the Worcestershire area ahead you'll be busy but in good company! Come on! We need you!



Contact:

Apply in complete confidence to: Colin Herbert (Musical Director).

Colin will be happy to chat with you and answer any queries:

Mobile: 07703 789673 Email:

Rehearsals in Evesham on Fridays at 7.30pm. Other times as required.