1 to 1 of 1
Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band
Posted: 1-Jul-2021
Required:
Avonbank is seeking Solo Baritone and Eb bass players to join this lively Second Section band. With a full Summer and Autumn concert programme in the Worcestershire area ahead you'll be busy but in good company! Come on! We need you!
Contact:
Apply in complete confidence to: Colin Herbert (Musical Director).
Colin will be happy to chat with you and answer any queries:
Mobile: 07703 789673 Email:
Rehearsals in Evesham on Fridays at 7.30pm. Other times as required.