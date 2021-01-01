1 to 2 of 2
Crewe Brass
Posted: 2-Jul-2021
Required:
Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for an Eb Bass and a Tenor Horn, positions negotiable. So if you fancy a new challenge then simply email the Band, we'd love to hear from you ! www.crewebrass.com
Contact:
Interested players can simply email the Band on So if you're coming back to banding after the enforced break looking for a new challenge, we are the band for you. 5 mins off J16, perfect location and band room too ... Email now !
Crewe Brass
Posted: 2-Jul-2021
Required:
Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for Cornets. Positions negotiable with principal cornet available. So if you fancy the challenge of the top chair, front or back row, then simply email the Band.
Contact:
Interested players can simply email the Band on We would love to hear from you. So if you're coming back to banding after the enforced break looking for a new challenge, we are the band for you. 5 mins off J16. Email now ...