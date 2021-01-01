                 

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 10-Jul-2021

Required:
We have started rehearsals in line with guide lines and want CORNETS & PERCUSSIONISTS to join us Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our newly refurbished bandroom Concerts and contests planned Why not come along for a blow and check us out

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 0r 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or email
ALL ENQUIRES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 18-Jun-2021

Required:
We are looking to recruit ambitious BACK ROW CORNETS & PERCUSSIONISTS .We rehearse in our newly refurbished bandroom on Wednesdays.Concerts and contest planned We are a very friendly group so come along and have a blow

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email
ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

