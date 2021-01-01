                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

City of Bristol Brass Band

Posted: 13-Jul-2021

Required:
A FLUGEL player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary.

Contact:
Rehearsals — Friday evenings from 7.45 to 9.45
Venue — Parkway Methodist Church, 1 Jubilee Road, BS2 9RS
Contact — Kate Foley, or 07957 619827 or via social media or website:
https:/­/­www.cobbb.co.uk/

  Map to bandroom   City of Bristol Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Jubilee brass (Oxford) band

July 13 • As we return to rehearsal we are looking for Bb/Eb Bass players & Cornets - Solo & 2nd/3rd. We rehearse Monday/Friday 7.45pm to 9.30pm. We are a friendly, sociable 3rd section band with a good mix of engagements throughout the year.

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 13 • Due to the increased work and family commitments of our current MD. We welcome applications from enthusiastic dynamic hardworking individuals interested in continuing the hard work and success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36.

City of Bristol Brass Band

July 13 • A FLUGEL player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top