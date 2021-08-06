                 

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

Posted: 14-Jul-2021

MUSICAL DIRECTOR, we invite applications from enthusiastic, hardworking, motivated individuals, who will challenge and further develop the success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36, with a sensible balance of concerts/contests.

For further information about the band or to apply in confidence, please contact , or Paul Wilkinson on 07926 377410, Please note any appointment will be subject to an enhanced DBS check. Closing date 6th August 2021.

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

