Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

City of Hull Band

Posted: 19-Jul-2021

Required:

City of Hull Band are seeking to appoint a first class Principal Cornet. The band has qualified for the National Finals at the RAH in October. We rehearse in custom built facilities beside the Humber Bridge on Sunday and Wednesday evenings.



Contact:

Are you looking for a new challenge? All expressions of interest treated in confidence.

Contact Tony or 07710 667843