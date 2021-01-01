                 

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 24-Jul-2021

Required:
As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Contact:
Rehearsals take place at our newly refurbished bandroom in Shipston which is in South Warwickshire. To apply ring 01789 269032 or 07598971265 or visit our website shipstonband.org. We look forward to seeing you and you will receive a warm welcome.

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band

