Crewe Brass

Posted: 25-Jul-2021

Required:

Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for an Eb Bass, Tenor Horn, & Solo Trombone. So if you fancy a new challenge then simply email the Band, we'd love to hear from you ! www.crewebrass.com



Contact:

Interested players can simply email the Band on We would love to hear from you. So if you're coming back to banding after the enforced break looking for a new challenge, we are the band for you. 5 mins off J16. Email now ...

Crewe Brass

Posted: 2-Jul-2021

Required:

Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for an Eb Bass and a Tenor Horn, positions negotiable. So if you fancy a new challenge then simply email the Band, we'd love to hear from you ! www.crewebrass.com



Contact:

Interested players can simply email the Band on So if you're coming back to banding after the enforced break looking for a new challenge, we are the band for you. 5 mins off J16, perfect location and band room too ... Email now !



