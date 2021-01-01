                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

West Somerset Brass Band

Posted: 27-Jul-2021

Required:
West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its cornet section both front and back row. We have commenced indoor rehearsals in line with BBE requirements. We are a friendly group and looking forward to commencing performances. All players welcome

Contact:
Contact by email at or give me a ring on 07421761735. We have players not only from West Somerset but Taunton Dean and Sedgemoor. If you want to learn or start playing again we have a great training band.

  Map to bandroom   West Somerset Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

West Somerset Brass Band

July 27 • West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its cornet section both front and back row. We have commenced indoor rehearsals in line with BBE requirements. We are a friendly group and looking forward to commencing performances. All players welcome

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 25 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, we invite applications from enthusiastic, hardworking, motivated individuals, who will challenge and further develop the success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36, with a sensible balance of concerts/contests.

The Cobham Band

July 25 • Conductor - Our existing conductor moved back up north during lockdown but we are now back rehearsing. A fourth section SCABA band, we play bandstands, concerts and contest locally. We meet at 8pm each Monday and look forward to hearing from you

view all cards »

Pro Cards

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top