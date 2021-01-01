1 to 1 of 1
West Somerset Brass Band
Posted: 27-Jul-2021
Required:
West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its cornet section both front and back row. We have commenced indoor rehearsals in line with BBE requirements. We are a friendly group and looking forward to commencing performances. All players welcome
Contact:
Contact by email at or give me a ring on 07421761735. We have players not only from West Somerset but Taunton Dean and Sedgemoor. If you want to learn or start playing again we have a great training band.