Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

West Somerset Brass Band

Posted: 27-Jul-2021

Required:

West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its cornet section both front and back row. We have commenced indoor rehearsals in line with BBE requirements. We are a friendly group and looking forward to commencing performances. All players welcome



Contact:

Contact by email at or give me a ring on 07421761735. We have players not only from West Somerset but Taunton Dean and Sedgemoor. If you want to learn or start playing again we have a great training band.