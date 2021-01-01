                 

Positions Vacant

Abertillery Town Band

Posted: 30-Jul-2021

Required:
Enquiries are required for a Bb bass player. The band rehearses on Wednesday evenings, 7.30pm-9.30pm in Abertillery. The band are looking forward to representing Wales in the 2nd Section National Finals in Cheltenham in September.

Contact:
If you feel you can make a difference and contribute to this proactive, friendly and committed band, please contact the Chairman, Nigel Bard on 07568 504384 or The band are also looking forward to celebrating their 50th Anniversary!

