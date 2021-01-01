1 to 2 of 2
Rainford Band
Posted: 30-Jul-2021
Required:
Rainford Band (Championship Section) requires a first class BBb bass player. Upcoming contests include Dr Martins, Scottish Open, NW Areas and Grand Shield, and a varied concert programme.
Contact:
Applications in confidence to Band Manager Julie Backhouse.
Phone: 07886 082 839
Email:
Rainford Band
Posted: 10-Jul-2021
Required:
Rainford Band (Championship Section) requires: First class Bass Trombone and BBb flat bass players.
Contact:
2021/2022 contests include: Dr Martins, Scottish Open, NW regionals and Grand Shield, as well as a varied concert programme.
Applications (in confidence) to the Band Manager, Julie Backhouse, email: