Chinnor Silver

Posted: 31-Jul-2021

Required:
GREAT to be back rehearsing again but with Uni time coming up we require CORNETS AND PERCUSSION PLAYERS Rehearsals on a wednesday in our newly refurbished bandroom.Concerts and contests planned Very friendly hard working group so come and check us out.

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or email
ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

