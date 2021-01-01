1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 31-Jul-2021
Required:
GREAT to be back rehearsing again but with Uni time coming up we require CORNETS AND PERCUSSION PLAYERS Rehearsals on a wednesday in our newly refurbished bandroom.Concerts and contests planned Very friendly hard working group so come and check us out.
Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or email
ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE
