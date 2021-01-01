Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 31-Jul-2021

Required:

GREAT to be back rehearsing again but with Uni time coming up we require CORNETS AND PERCUSSION PLAYERS Rehearsals on a wednesday in our newly refurbished bandroom.Concerts and contests planned Very friendly hard working group so come and check us out.



Contact:

Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or email

ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

