                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 2-Aug-2021

Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed solo cornet player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 2-Aug-2021

Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed tenor horn player who would welcome the opportunity to develop their skills, particularly as a soloist, as the band establishes itself in the third section.

Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Epping Forest Band - Proms on the Green

Sunday 8 August • On the green outside the Epping Forest District Council Civic Offices CM16 4BZ

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Golborne Brass

August 2 • We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

August 2 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed solo cornet player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

August 2 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed tenor horn player who would welcome the opportunity to develop their skills, particularly as a soloist, as the band establishes itself in the third section.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top