Uppermill Band
Posted: 3-Aug-2021
Required:
UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Section Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We require a SOLO CORNET player to join Team UPPERMILL
Contact:
We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced CORNET player to complete our team for the Finals and beyond. We have enjoyable rehearsals held on Mon & Wed . ARE YOU UP FOR THE CHALLENGE ? Please contact:-
