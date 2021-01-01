                 

Positions Vacant

Uppermill Band

Posted: 3-Aug-2021

Required:
UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Section Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We require a SOLO CORNET player to join Team UPPERMILL

Contact:
We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced CORNET player to complete our team for the Finals and beyond. We have enjoyable rehearsals held on Mon & Wed . ARE YOU UP FOR THE CHALLENGE ? Please contact:-

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

