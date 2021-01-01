Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 8-Aug-2021

Required:

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed kit percussionist to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.



Contact:

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

Required:

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed EEb Bass player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.



Contact:

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

Required:

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed solo cornet player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.



Contact:

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

Required:

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed tenor horn player who would welcome the opportunity to develop their skills, particularly as a soloist, as the band establishes itself in the third section.



Contact:

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at