The Marple Band

Posted: 9-Aug-2021

Required:
Looking for a change of scene after lockdown ? The Marple Band(1st Section) are a friendly, sociable group of musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, variety of cornets( depending on experience), 2nd Horn, Baritone and Kit percussion.

Contact:
Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We usually rehearse at our own bandroom in Marple on a Wednesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.

  Map to bandroom   The Marple Band
