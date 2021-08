City of Bristol Brass Band August 10 • A FLUGEL player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) under our new MD Craig Roberts. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary.

Otley Brass Association August 10 • Our enthusiastic, unregistered band is looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR. Located in Otley to the North West of Leeds, we rehearse on Tuesday evenings from 1945-2200 at the Otley Courthouse Arts Centre.

Ashton under Lyne Band August 9 • Soprano Cornet The band are looking for a confident and competent player to join a very experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality concert and contest schedule for the remainder of 2021 & 2022

