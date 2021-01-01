                 

Positions Vacant

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2021

Required:
As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Contact:
Rehearsals take place at our newly refurbished bandroom in Shipston which is in South Warwickshire. To apply ring 01789 269032 or 07598971265 or visit our website shipstonband.org. We look forward to seeing you and you will receive a warm welcome.

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 19-Jul-2021

Required:
Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

Contact:
Ring 01789 269032 or 07598971265 for details as to when rehearsals start in our newly refurbished band room. Drop in for a blow we would love to see you. You will receive a warm welcome.

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band

