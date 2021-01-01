                 

Crewe Brass

Posted: 19-Aug-2021

Required:
Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for an Eb Bass, Tenor Horn, & Solo Trombone. So if you fancy a new challenge then simply email the Band, we'd love to hear from you ! www.crewebrass.com

Contact:
Interested players can simply email the Band on We would love to hear from you. So if you're coming back to banding after the enforced break looking for a new challenge, we are the band for you. 5 mins off J16. Email now ...

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 19-Aug-2021

Required:
Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for Cornets. Positions negotiable with principal cornet available. So if you fancy the challenge of the top chair, front or back row, then simply email the Band.

Contact:
Interested players can simply email the Band on We would love to hear from you. So if you're coming back to banding after the enforced break looking for a new challenge, we are the band for you. 5 mins off J16. Email now ...

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Friday 3 September • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

