The Marple Band
Posted: 4-Sep-2021
Contact us via facebook or marpleconcerts@gmail.com or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We usually rehearse at our own bandroom in Marple on a Wednesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.
