Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Melton Band

Posted: 5-Sep-2021

Required:

SOLO CORNET Melton Band are looking to strengthen their front row line up, and are looking for a new solo cornet. We are an ambitious but friendly band, meeting in Melton in Thursday evening.



Contact:

If you want a new challenge, or return to banding after the Covid break then give Graham Sutton a call on 07802 618078 or email .

Melton Band

Posted: 5-Sep-2021

Required:

PRINCIPAL CORNET Melton Band are looking for a new principal cornet. We are an ambitious but friendly 3rd section band, who meet on Thursday evenings in Melton. If you are looking for that step up to take the lead, then please call us.



Contact:

For an informal chat please call our musical director Graham Sutton on 07802 618078 or email